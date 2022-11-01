A number of meetings are coming up over the course of the next week for farmers in the West Cork-Kerry co-operation project (CP) zone under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Farmers who attend will be given information on the new scheme, including how to apply, its objectives, and the actions of the CP teams.

The locations and dates of these meetings are as follows (all meetings begin at 7:30p.m):

Today (Tuesday, November 1) at Beaufort community hall, Beaufort, Co. Kerry;

Tomorrow (Wednesday, November 2) at the sports hall, Camp, Co. Kerry;

Thursday (November 3) at Ouvane Falls Inn, Ballylickey, Co. Cork;

Tuesday (November 8) at Durras community hall, Durras, Co. Cork.

The new scheme – which will replace the Green, Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) – has two approaches for farmers to enter: either ACRES General or ACRES Co-operation.

ACRES Co-operation will be open to farmers in areas of the country which were deemed by a cross-government working group as being high-priority areas.

These co-operation project (CP) zones include areas dominated by semi-natural vegetation (both privately owned and in commonage), Natura 2000 lands, and priority water catchments.

These zones are recognised as having high-nature value, holding significant carbon stores, and as the location of some of the most pristine waters in the country.

These areas were grouped into eight CP zones, based on the geographical area and number of potential scheme applicants in those areas.

These eight zones are outlined in the map below:

The eight CP zones are: Burren; Donegal; East-Southeast; Midwest-Southern Uplands; North Connacht-Ulster; Northwest Connacht; South Mayo-Connemara; and West Cork-Kerry.

Participants in this aspect of the scheme will work with local CP teams, who will direct the implementation of the scheme at local level.

These teams will facilitate co-operation between farmers, advisors, state agencies and local government departments to implement actions to “improve the local environment and the viability of these high-priority rural areas”.

The CP teams will be multi-disciplinary groups featuring ecologists, hydrologists, ornithologists and project managers.