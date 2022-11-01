Case has been keeping its powder dry over the last few months in readiness for this year’s SIMA show in Paris.

SIMA is known as the international exhibition of technologies and solutions for efficient and sustainable agriculture and takes place from November 6-10, 2022.

The company has recently announced a smorgasbord of new models and revamps which will be shown for the first time at the show.

Puma 260 CVXDrive, the Case flagship

The new Puma 260 CVXDrive will be on show with key features that include a larger cab with a new operating armrest which has configurable controls and the latest touchscreen terminal.

Through this, operators can not only make settings and automatically record operating data, but will also be able to utilise the latest Safegard Connect telematics suite which is also to be debuted.

Advertisement

Steiger Quadtrac tractors

The latest Steiger wheeled and Quadtrac tracked tractors that sit at the top of the Case IH range now feature enhanced specification and performance.

A new heavy duty hitch increases lift capacity by up to 5%, and there is a factory Category 5 drawbar with Category 4 adapter, plus optional new six-spool combination coupler.

Vestrum CVXDrive line uprated

Developments in the 100-140hp Vestrum CVXDrive tractor range include CVX transmission refinements and improvements in the drive pedal and multicontroller response.

Cab access has been improved, as has interior fit and finish. This model also has a new 12″ touchscreen terminal, which, according to Case, will simplify task management and allow the monitoring of several cameras.

Farmall C line upgraded

The new additions to the Farmall include the 100 C, 110 C and 120 C. These complement the Farmall C Advanced models which are fitted with a new six-pillar cab.

Advertisement

These models are powered by four-cylinder, 3.6L FPT F5 engine and feature Active Drive2 transmissions with four gears in each of three ranges plus powershuttle, and eight optional creep speeds.

New variable chamber round baler range

The latest range of round balers designed for farmers and contractors producing over 10,000 bales annually will also be available for inspection.

These new Case IH RB HD Pro variable chamber machines feature heavy-duty components and a split drive system, enabling outputs of up to 30t/hr, Case claims.

There will also be a Case sponsored Aprilia GP bike on display, which, despite the modest expectations of earlier this season, is now standing second in the world championships.