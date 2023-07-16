Keeping parasites under control in calves is important to ensure that calves continue to reach their growth targets.

Although calves do need to build up some resistance, those that are affected by parasites may struggle to reach growth targets.

Closely monitoring parasite burdens in the young animals is important in order to determine if, and when dosing is needed.

Parasites

Worms are going to be the common parasite that calves will come into contact with. Using faecal egg counts, the worm burden in calves can be monitored.

Farmers should consult a vet regarding the level of infection that requires their calves to be dosed, as a certain level of infection should be excepted.

The recommended level is 200 eggs/g, but again farmers should be consulting with a vet to determine the level for each farm.

Calves should not be dosed on a schedule, they should only be given a treatment when it is required.

The grazing management of calves is also vital in managing worm burdens in calves.

On paddocks where the worm burden may be high, the removal of grass silage or reseeding are good ways to reduce build-up.

Along with controlling worm burden, removing silage in the form of bales is also a good way to reset paddocks and ensure that calves and heifers are getting the best-quality grass.

Fly control

Flies are also another area that should be monitored, although some level of fly activity around stock is acceptable.

Having too many flies around however could result in an issue with stock, such as summer mastitis or issues with their eyes.

Regular assessments need to be carried out to determine if flies are an issue and treatment should be carried out if needed.

Anything that could potentially impact on a calf’s growth performance should be monitored and prevented where possible.