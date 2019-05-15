Keeping disease at bay in spring barley crops

There is rhynchosporium present in some spring barley crops across the country and early control is key, as it is essential to protect the plant’s tillers from disease.

Early sown crops are nearing fungicide timing, while some crops across the country may have already received an application.

However, the majority of growers will apply a T1 at the mid to late tillering stage. A mix of fungicides should be applied to ensure good control of all diseases.

At T1 a triazole – prothioconazole or epoxiconazole – will combat rhynchosporium, while a strobilurin will need to be added for net blotch control in susceptible varieties.

Farmers may choose to use an SDHI at T1. Where disease is not present and in an early season like this one, SDHI might be more cost effective when applied between G39 and GS49.

Remember the same triazole should not be applied at T1 and T2. This practice helps to reduce disease resistance build up to the current chemistry.

Mildew prone varieties should receive a mildewcide. Mickle for example scores at a rating of 4 for mildew on the recommended list and so will benefit from the addition of a mildewcide, such as Corbel or Midas.

Prevention is always better than cure

Knowing what diseases your variety is prone to is essential and being well informed on a variety plays an important role in integrated pest management.

Don’t wait for disease to appear. Pay attention to your variety’s disease resistance ratings and treat accordingly. Prevention can result in reduced rates and can also play a role in the slow down of fungicide resistance.

Disease resistance ratings

The list below shows disease resistance ratings for five varieties which are on the spring barley varieties 2019 recommended list.