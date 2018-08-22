John Deere updates its 5R Series tractors for 2019

John Deere has announced several updates to its 5R Series tractors (90-125hp).

To improve their connectivity for precision farming operations, from 2019 the tractors will be available AutoTrac and ISObus-ready. JDLink telematics will also be available ex-factory, together with a remote display access (RDA) five-year subscription.

Variable-ratio steering

Other new features include an extendable pick-up hitch with hydraulic push-back (through the rear SCVs) to improve rear visibility and variable-ratio steering (VRS). This requires AutoTrac for operation and is selectable through a dedicated switch on the tractor cab’s B-post.

The 5090R, 5100R, 5115R and 5125R tractors are equipped with Stage IIIB compliant, 4.5L John Deere PWX engines. These ‘diesel-only’ four-cylinder engines deliver an extra 10hp for transport applications via their transport power management (TPM) system.

Three transmission options start with the entry-level 16F 16R CommandQuad ‘Manual’; it has four ranges and four powershiftable gears within each range.

Also available are a 16F 16R CommandQuad and a 32F 16R Command8 transmission, which has eight powershiftable gears and an ECO mode that enables a top speed of 40kph at just 1,759rpm.

All three transmissions offer a “fully automatic” clutch, individual start-up gears, individually-settable speeds and an electric park lock. Automatic shifting is standard on the Command8 and optional on the 16F 16R CommandQuad.

More comfort

Front axle suspension and an optional mechanical cab suspension system are available. The air suspended Grammer seat from the 6R Series features up to 15° of swivel, lumbar adjustment and an optional heating system.

The 5R Series is built on a one-piece, curved frame; it has a claimed turning radius of just 3.75m.