E-grade lamb makers prove popular a ‘Big Boy Ram Sale’

Founded by a group of like-minded breeders, the inaugural Big Boy Ram Sale drew over 200 potential customers to Carrick on Shannon last week.

With an emphasis on commercial traits and producing E-grade lambs, the rams – offered by 12 breeders – proved popular among the bidders and some exceptional prices were achieved, along with a 70% clearance rate.

Topping the bill was a Blue Texel shearling ram from Philip Crowe’s Powerful Blue Texels operation. Powerful Banker – a son of the aptly named Hulk – sold for €1,200.

Stuart Dorran’s Texel ram was next best on the night. 4-star on the terminal index and 5-star on the replacement index, the shearling son of Knap Wot A Nut sold for €1,000.

Advertisement

Andrew Gilmore, Co. Cavan, and Peter Rooney, Co. Leitrim, shared the honors when it came to the top price achieved by a Charollais ram.

Gilmore’s Bunderg Razor – a son of Buckland Oberon – sold for €650, while Rooney sold two rams for an identical figure. The first of which was Friarstown H1617041, while the second was Friarstown H1618015. Rooney also secured the top price for a Chartex ram at €680.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Burke – from Co. Mayo – secured the top Beltex price at the Big Boy Ram Sale. Highstreet Candy – a shearling ram – sold for €420. In addition, Andrew Gilmore once again was in the spotlight when he sold two Vendeen tups for €400.