Got a fond ‘Ploughing’ memory? RTE wants to hear it

Have you got a stand-out memory from the National Ploughing Championships?

This year’s big event is just around the corner and RTE Ploughing Live is gearing up for another busy schedule at the site of Screggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Show presenters Marty Morrissey and Aine Lawlor want to hear from farmers and past attendees, looking for your ploughing memories from over the years.

Have you ever found love at the ploughing, or maybe you have special memories or moments of significance that happened to you or your family over the years? If so, RTE wants you to get in touch.

Show-runners are seeking any memories that people have had over the years.

Maybe visitors to the famous event had an embarrassing moment; maybe they met their husband or wife; maybe they’ve got a funny story about something that happened – if it was a special moment for them or their family.

Win 2 tickets

People are in with a chance of winning two tickets to this year’s ‘Ploughing’ by sharing their ploughing memories with RTE.

Show-runners would like to hear from Screggan storytellers as soon as possible.