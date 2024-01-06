People often look at the new year as an opportunity to make a change, and if you are looking to make a change in your career, then there are jobs available to do that in the agri-sector.

This article previews the latest jobs added to AgriRecruit, Agriland Media’s job advertising sister site.

To learn more about these jobs (including how to apply for them), and other available vacancies, visit AgriRecruit.

Farm Labourer

A position is available as a farm labourer in the Roundwood area of Co. Wicklow. The full-time position includes a sole occupancy apartment as accommodation.

The farm produces organic chickens and a variety of vegetables.

Key responsibilities will include:

Care of chickens (including feeding, collecting eggs, ensuring cleanliness/hygiene, monitoring chicken health);

Vegetable cultivation (including planting/weeding/harvesting, applying organic fertiliser, operating irrigation systems, monitoring for pests/disease);

General maintenance (including equipment repairs, assisting with farmhouse upkeep, ensuring farm is kept organised, inspecting/repairing farmyard fences, reporting major repair needs to farm manager).

Previous experience in farm work is considered essential, and the ideal candidate should also possess the ability to work outdoors in various weather conditions.

Knowledge of basic farm equipment and machinery would also be considered beneficial.

Senior agronomist

Miller and grain merchant Brett Group, based in Co. Kilkenny, is looking to recruit an experienced agronomist to manage its agronomy team that will deliver a programme covering 20,000ac of cereals and oil seed rape, in addition to providing advice on grassland management.

The businesses is looking for an agricultural graduate with technical experience to offer sustainable agronomic advice to growers.

Key responsibilities will include (among others):

Managing key farmer accounts;

Crop walking and offering advice;

developing and implementing a strategy for cereal seed production and variety selection;

Maintaining and controlling chemical stocks.

Dairy farm assistant

A full-time position is available on a 450-cow dairy farm in Co. Roscommon.

Duties will include milking, calf rearing, managing young stock, general farm duties and some machinery work.

The role will require some weekend work, but flexibility will be offered in agreeing hours. Full training will be given to the right candidate.