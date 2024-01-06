Meath Macra na Feirme will host its annual Parade of Light tractor run again on Saturday, January 13 at 6.00a.m.

Despite the early start and on some occasions, challenging weather, the county fundraising event has had tremendous support over the years.

Meath Macra, which is home to seven clubs across Meath, is hoping to build this event bigger and better for 2024.

Starting off before sunrise, driving through the darkness into the light, the parade will raise funds for two charities.

Since 2007, Save Our Sons and Daughters (SOSAD) has worked to raise awareness and help prevent suicide in Ireland. It provides counselling to those who need support and someone to talk to, as well as helping families and those affected by bereavement or suicide.

Embrace FARM provides a supportive network for those affected by farm accidents in Ireland.

“These worthy charities have given great support to our communities and young people.We feel that the least we can do is support them,” said volunteer Micheál Bennett.

Tractors, trucks and classic cars are welcome to take part in the parade, meeting at Park Rí, Kells, Co. Meath. A donation of €20 per participant is suggested. Food and refreshments will be available on site.

Also on the day, a raffle will be held, with prizes from local businesses, contractors and organisations. All support would be greatly appreciated.

Founded in 1947, Meath Macra holds weekly soccer nights in Navan, frequent social nights, a wide variety of competitions, sports, Irish and international travel opportunities and other events.