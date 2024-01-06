While spring lambs led the way in 2023 as the category of sheep with the highest number killed, it was still significantly behind the total of the previous year.

Looking at the final figures for 2023 released by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), 2,873,230 sheep were processed in 2023.

Overall, in 2023 there were 1,553,947 spring lambs killed, which is 74,108 fewer than the cumulative total in 2022.

This means that spring lambs consisted of 54% of the total number of sheep killed in 2023.

The table below gives an overview of the sheep kill for the week ending Sunday, December 31, (week 52) and the cumulative kill to date this year, compared to the same time period in 2022. Type 2023

week 52 2023 cumulative 2022 weekly 2022 cumulative Weekly

difference Cumulative difference 23 vs. 22 % weekly difference 23 vs. 22 % cumulative difference Lambs/hoggets 46 987,105 113 908,412 -67 78,693 -59% 9% Spring lambs 31,016 1,553,947 33,298 1,628,055 -2,282 -74,108 -7% -5% Ewes and rams 2,364 332,016 2,871 385,428 -507 -53,412 -18% -14% Light lambs 1 162 0 151 1 11 – 7% Total 33,427 2,873,230 36,282 2,922,046 -2,855 -48,816 -8% -2% Source: DAFM

Of the 2,873,230 sheep killed, 987,105 have been hoggets, 1,553,947 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (332,016), and a small portion of light lambs (162 head).

This years supply of ewes and rams is also behind the number processed up to the same date in 2022, as there have been 53,412 fewer killed this year. Source: DAFM

It was an unusual year in the sheep trade, as the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) National Sheep Committee chair, Adrian Gallagher said there was not “the same volume of spring lamb until” the beginning of summer.

This, Gallagher said, caused the factories to continue to kill hoggets and pay farmers for them “right up until the end of June” which is something he said he had not seen before.

The 987,105 hoggets/lambs killed in 2023 is 9% ahead of the number killed in 2022, or 78,693 head more.

“This has been materialising over the last couple of years where we’re getting a lot less early lambers, and factories are starting to pay for hoggets longer,” Gallagher added.