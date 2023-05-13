The agri sector currently has a number of exciting jobs in a variety of areas on offer, including positions for a farm profitability and sustainability specialist and a forestry teacher.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

Farm operative

Teagasc is currently recruiting for a farm operative on a permanent basis to carry out general farm operations within Ballyhaise Agriclutural College, Co. Cavan.

The successful candidate will support the college in carrying out the full range of farm enterprises, including educational activities and on-farm research projects.

Essential skills for this position include dairy husbandry; stockmanship skills; machinery operation; animal health and welfare; and health and safety.

Forestry teacher

Teagasc is also looking to hire a forestry teacher on a permanent basis at Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co. Cavan.

The successful candidate will operate as part of a team in the development and delivery of classes in forestry and agriculture to a wide range of courses and programmes within the college.

All applicants must hold a relevant Level 8 degree in agricultural science or an equivalent forestry qualification.

Essential skills required for this position include forestry business management; practical and technical knowledge of forestry and farming; and the ability to manage a student group.

Store person/stock controller

Dairy equipment and service provider Cookstown Dairy Services is currently looking for a store person for its premises located just outside Ardee, Co. Louth.

The responsibilities of this position include:

Ensuring sufficient inventory is in place to reduce lost sales;

Assigning stock locations to all items in warehouse, including barcodes;

Maintain system integrity in relation to stock, i.e. pricing/descriptions;

Dispatching customer orders/preparing for couriers;

Maintaining controls for stock control.

Experience in store and inventory/stores, strong information technology and numerical skills, as well as proficiency in Excel and business system software, i.e. Intact and Sage is required.

The chosen candidate will be working closely with a team within the stores department and will have responsibility to grow the role with their own ideas.

Farm profitability and sustainability specialist

Aurivo Co-op is looking to fill the position of a farm profitability and sustainability specialist, on a permanent basis, responsible for working on a programme that will enhance the financial, environmental, and social sustainability of farmers.

The key responsibilities of this position, among others, include:

Provide farm advisory services to milk suppliers, including on financial management, animal breeding, grassland management, and environmental sustainability;

Organise and attend co-op events;

Facilitate discussion groups;

Regularly communicate with milk suppliers through social media and written communications;

Improve the sustainability and profitability of beef and sheep enterprises in the region;

Communicate and work with the programme manager and all business units in Aurivo to benefit farmers.

The ideal candidate will have detailed knowledge of the dairy industry, and excellent communications skills. A recognised third-level qualification in agriculture is essential.

Customer success agent

Datamars is currently recruiting for a customer success agent to work within its internal smart farming team based in Little Island, Co. Cork.

The successful candidate will work to ensure customer satisfaction by providing product on boarding; technical assistance; troubleshooting; and resolving issues in a timely and efficient manner.

Other responsibilities and duties of this position include:

Build relationships with new and existing customers as throughout the life cycle of solutions;

On-board new customers and ensure they have a good understanding of the solutions;

Help customers with training, technical support, and understanding their data on the platform Datamars Livestock;

Deliver training, support, and information to customers and internal departments;

Troubleshoot and problem solve customer requests.

A relevant qualification in agriculture or sufficient agricultural experience, as well as previous experience with customer service, support or success is required.

Business and technology drystock advisor

Teagasc is seeking to recruit a business and technology drystock advisor on a permanent basis to join the Clonakility local advisory office which is part of the Cork west region.

The basic function of the position is the development of assigned clients’ farm businesses, through improved technical and financial efficiency, and sustainable resource management.

A Level 8 degree in agricultural science as well as the following skills, among others, are required: