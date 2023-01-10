Agriland Media Group has vacancies for technical reporters interested in a career in media that covers various sectors in the agricultural industry, e.g., the sheep sector, or farm infrastructure.

If you’re motivated, enthusiastic and have a good knowledge of the technical aspects of Irish farming then we have the opportunity for you.

The successful candidate(s) will have an agricultural science (or related) qualification. Additionally, some post-college experience (in industry) is desirable.

The role(s) will include working as part of a team in a fast-paced digital news environment.

Do you have a passion for farming?

Reporting to the editor, applicants will have to: Track trends; forge relationships with farmers and industry stakeholders; and work closely with other technical journalists.

The successful applicant(s) must also develop the ability to proof, fact-check and quality-check written and broadcast content.

A flair for writing is essential, along with a consuming passion for farming.

If you’re energetic, have an eye for detail and have a strong and confident command of the English (written) language, we want to hear from you.

Criteria for Agriland role

Requirements:

A good knowledge of – and passion for – technical aspects of Irish farming is essential;

Some post-college experience needed;

A graduate qualification in agricultural science or a related degree;

Writing ability is essential;

You must be driven, hard-working and flexible;

You must be keen to network and build contacts across the relevant sectors;

A full driving licence and your own transport.

Responsibilities:

Reporting to the editor, you will work with the technical team on relevant stories and content including written articles, audio and video;

You must be able to write factual, clean copy to tight deadlines;

You will pitch and generate original stories and content.

If you want to be part of a vibrant digital reporting team, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to: [email protected] by Friday, January 27, with ‘Technical Reporter’ in the subject line.