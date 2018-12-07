Jeep driver ‘in the red’ for using green diesel

A jeep driver got into trouble with the “thin blue line” when Gardai tested for green diesel recently.

The incident occurred in Co. Kilkenny earlier this week when a jeep and trailer was stopped by Gardai for not wearing a seat belt.

Suspicions were raised of the driver using green diesel also, with the police force alerting customs authorities and taking a fuel sample.

Following confirmation of marked oil, it was confirmed that fines would be issued for the two offences.

Commenting on social media, members of An Garda Siochana Kilkenny/Carlow noted: “Jeep and trailer stopped by Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit in Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny.

Driver not wearing seat belt. Vehicle also suspected to be using green diesel.

“Customs notified and sample taken. Positive for green diesel. Fine will be issued for both offences.”

Fines

Earlier this week, Revenue published a list of tax defaulters and evaders for the third quarter of 2018, relating to the period of July 1, 2018, to September 30, 2018.

On the list it was recorded that three farmers were fined for the misuse of marked mineral oil (green diesel) during the third quarter of the year.