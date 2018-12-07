Kildare animal nutrition company announces expansion plans

Brothers Tom and Padraig Hennessy of TERRA NutriTECH have announced a €2 million investment and plans for expansion into six countries by 2019.

The brothers have also announced plans to double their workforce by 2021.

The news comes as a new office facility for ag-tech company TERRA NutriTECH has been officially opened in Moone, Co. Kildare, today (Friday, December 7).

The family-run company’s €2 million investment will go towards research and development as well as global expansion plans.

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, cut the red tape on the new facility.

Specialising in precision liquid supplementation for livestock, delivered through water systems on farms, the home-grown company claims to have a 5% share of the Irish dairy mineral market.

A statement from the company outlined that the innovative technologies were developed by the Hennessy brothers, who founded the company in 2012.

The duo are currently in negotiations with leading nutrition and supplement companies in the USA, South Africa, New Zealand, Germany and France.

Speaking at the event Commissioner Hogan said: “New technologies such as the TERRA NutriTECH Opis Controller are significantly benefiting farmers who need to embrace new technologies and systems in order to build resilience.

This company embodies everything that is great about Irish agriculture and business. They are family run and based in a rural area, yet they have set their ambitions globally.

Padraig Hennessy added: “It is fantastic for us to see the opening of our new head office to accommodate our growing team.”