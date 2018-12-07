Auction report: On-farm sale sees ‘blues’ and ‘reds’ up for grabs

Wednesday, November 7, saw an on-site (on-farm) auction take place at Bexwell Farm, Downham Market, Norfolk (England).

The sale was noteworthy for its line-up of Ford and MF tractors, plus a plethora of farm machinery (including a combine harvester and a quad bike). It was conducted by Cheffins.

This report focuses mainly on some of the tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Wednesday’s auction.

Advertisement

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.