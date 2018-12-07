Rain and wind on the horizon as warning remains in place

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for three counties – Galway, Mayo and Donegal. The warning will remain in place until 12:00pm today (Friday, December 12), according to Met Eireann.

Overall, a wet and windy weekend looks to be in store with a chance of Sunday being a brighter day with some sunny spells, according to the national forecaster.

Today will be cold with widespread blustery showers and occasional sunny spells. Showers will be heavy in areas with a slight risk of hail and thunder in some cases.

In the north and northwest of the country, the showers will merge to become more prolonged spells of rain later this evening.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 5° to 8° but it will feel a lot colder as a result of the strong and gusty, westerly winds.

Drying conditions will be poor until Sunday. However, there is potential for some moderate drying early next week.

Tonight will be very windy with scattered, heavy showers at first and longer spells of rain in the north of the country. Showers will ease off later in the night and become confined to the west and north.

Outlook

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be another windy day with mostly dry spells at first. However, showery rain in the west and north will become more widespread across the country during the morning.

Westerly winds will bring strong and gusty conditions again. Top temperatures will be around 8° to 11°.

Sunday will be a brighter day with some sunny spells and scattered showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. West to northwest winds will be moderate to fresh with top temperatures of 7° to 9°.

Sunday night will remain mostly dry with good clear spells at first but cloud will increase from the west later.

Moderate westerly winds will fall light and temperatures will turn colder with lowest temperatures of 2° to 6° and a touch of grass frost.