Irish Rural Link (IRL) has said that investment and proper engagement are needed in order for rural Ireland to thrive.

The national network representing the interest of rural communities made the call ahead of a Fine Gael conference on agriculture and rural affairs taking place tomorrow (Saturday, November 18).

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will gather with his ministers, parliamentary party, councillors, and party members to discuss a range of issues including how delivering for rural Ireland is one of the party’s top priorities.

The discussion themes for the conference include: ‘Stronger, Safer Communities’; ‘Farming and the next Generation’; ‘Thriving Rural Ireland’; ‘EU and Food Security’.

The Special Conference will be held at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Rural Ireland

IRL said that rural communities are “resilient” and “provide solutions to many of the challenges not only they face but the country as whole”.

However, the network believes that “there is a lot of work to be done and a lot of investment and support needed to ensure that rural communities and rural towns and villages become vibrant places where people can live and work”.

IRL said that the availability of quality jobs remains a concern for many people, especially young people in rural areas that would allow them remain in their local community.

Census 2022 showed a continued concentration of young people and quality jobs in the east of the country, especially in Dublin and greater Dublin area, IRL said.

“While there has been an increase in remote and hybrid working since the pandemic, it can only be part of the solution to more regional balance.

“Attracting quality jobs and supporting innovation to all regions of the country will be needed for a sustainable future. To ensure sustainable and thriving rural communities, we need people,” IRL said.

Agriculture

IRL said that the agricultural sector remains the main sector in rural areas but this is under threat as the number of farmers is decreasing.

“It is key to ensuring food security into the future and if engaged with properly and through supports the sector can play a vital role in meeting climate targets.

“Rural communities have a part to play in the delivery of cleaner and greener energy solutions.

“With the closure of peatlands for extraction of peat, many communities feel they have lost a sense of ownership of their energy sources.

“Community energy projects is one way for communities to regain some of that sense of ownership and know where their energy is coming from,” IRL said.