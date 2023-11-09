Agriculture and rural affairs will be the focus of Fine Gael’s ‘Special Conference’ which will take place in Kildare next week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will gather with his ministers, parliamentary party, councillors, and Fine Gael members to discuss a range of issues including how delivering for rural Ireland is one of the party’s top priorities.

The Special Conference takes place at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co. Kildare on Saturday, November 18.

Special Conference on agriculture and rural life

The discussion themes for the conference include: ‘Stronger, Safer Communities’; ‘Farming and the next Generation’; ‘Thriving Rural Ireland’; ‘EU and Food Security’.

Politicians will be joined in the debates by farmers, business and community leaders and academics.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture and Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon said: “Agriculture is at the heart of rural communities right across Ireland, it is critical to supporting employment and preserving our unique landscape.

“This conference is an important opportunity to hear from farmers and food producers on improving farm incomes and ensuring a competitive European agricultural system while also addressing environmental priorities and social issues like generation renewal.”

Chair of Fine Gael’s National Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum, Eddie Downey added: “This should be a very productive conference and a big opportunity for all to have their say and input in Fine Gael policies and decision-making in government.

“I expect to hear passionate debates on tax relief, farm succession, our food security and how the rollout of rural broadband, championed by Fine Gael in government, is transforming rural communities,” Downey said.

A questions and answers discussion with the Taoiseach and Cabinet ministers from the Special Conference will be streamed live on Fine Gael’s social media channels from 5:00p.m.

There will also be an annual general meeting (AGM) of Fine Gael’s National Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum of party and parliamentary party members.

The forum was set up last year and has met 3,000 people – farmers, communities and producers. It has held several regional conferences and events this year.

Conference for women and grassroots

The inaugural AGM of the Fine Gael Women’s Network also takes place at the conference.

Fine Gael members will also debate whether party is strengthening its own organisation and giving its grassroots a real say.

Ahead of local, European and General elections, the Special Conference will also explore how Fine Gael members can become more involved and influential in the policies the party makes.

Holding a wider number of more focused events across the calendar is part of the new approach the party has adopted.

Fine Gael’s next Ard Fheis will be held on April 6, 2024 in Galway.