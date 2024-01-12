The Irish Shorthorn Society has announced that Amelda Middleton-Leonard has been elected to the role of the society’s president for the year ahead.

Amelda, along with her family, own the Ballinlig Shorthorn Herd which is located near Moate in Co. Westmeath.

Amelda is the first-ever female president of the society since it was established in 2004.

Speaking to Agriland following her appointment to the role, Amelda expressed her excitement on stepping into the position on the 20th anniversary year of the society. Amelda Middleton Leonard is the new president of the Irish Shorthorn Society

She said: “I’m excited to step into the role and especially to be the first-ever female president of the society. I have been involved in breeding Shorthorn cattle all my life, and the interest goes back generations in my family. “

Amelda is a part-time farmer and said she breeds “a mixture of pedigree and commercial Shorthorn cattle”.

She said the society has “big plans” to mark its 20th anniversary, and added that more details will be available later in the year.

She also noted that there are two club sales of Shorthorn cattle coming up in April, and confirmed that the annual society sale will take place as usual in November.

The society also has a new website this year, where breed enthusiasts can keep up-to-date on all the society news.

The 2024 Irish Shorthorn Society council includes:

President: Amelda Middleton Leonard, Co. Westmeath;

Vice president: James Muldowney, Co. Laois;

Treasurer: Padraig Flanagan, Co. Roscommon;

PRO: Áine O’Donovan Nicholson, Co. Cork;

Anthony McNamara, Co. Clare;

Tony Roper, Co. Mayo;

Jude Benson, Co. Sligo;

Noel Bohan, Co. Leitrim;

Adrian Flatley, Co. Mayo (newly elected);

Michael Conway, Co. Clare (newly elected);

Mary Hallaha, Co. Cork (newly elected);

Phil Sheedy, Co. Tipperary (newly elected).

The breed society has also formed a number of sub-committees, working groups and breed enthusiasts who are interested in getting involved can contact a member of the society.

The sub-committees and their leads for this year are as follows:

Finance : Team leader – Padraig Flanagan;

: Team leader – Padraig Flanagan; Breed Development : Team leader – Jude Benson;

: Team leader – Jude Benson; Youth Development Programme : Team leader – Mary Hallahan;

: Team leader – Mary Hallahan; Events : Team leader – Adrian Flatley;

: Team leader – Adrian Flatley; Breed Journal: Team leader – Áine O’Donovan Nicholson.

The society extended its gratitude to past members of the council, and to the outgoing 2023 president, Tommy Shryane, thanking them “for all their hard work and contribution to the Irish Shorthorn Society”.

The society also wished Amelda “every success” in her role this year.