‘Irish organic sector will be driven by market opportunities’ – Doyle

The Irish organic sector will be “driven by market opportunities”, the Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle, has stated.

Speaking yesterday (February 13) at the launch of BIOFACH – a global event for organic food held in Nuremberg, Germany – the minister highlighted the potential for developing the organic sector in Ireland.

This year’s event is expected to bring together up to 2,500 exhibitors and 52,000 trade visitors from over 130 countries. The Irish stand – hosted by Bord Bia – has nine Irish companies exhibiting.

The event was opened by Minister Doyle. As he addressed the crowd, he said: “The importance of BIOFACH to food producers and the market cannot be underestimated.

“It offers Irish organic producers the opportunity to showcase their products to a global audience.

This event shows that Irish companies, with high-quality organic products, are amongst the best in the world.

He then went on to mention the importance of the new seven-year strategy, for the organic sector, launched last week: “This strategy really highlights the opportunities for the Irish organic sector for the year 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement

“A strong Irish presence at events like BIOFACH is the key to realising the growth opportunities for the Irish organic sector.”

Aside from speaking at the event, the minister is also attending a number of engagements which involve the promotion of Irish organic products and meeting future buyers.

He is also expected to meet with Marcel Reinhard – regional manager for German organic retailer denn’s Biomarkt – to discuss potential new markets for Irish organic produce.

Meeting global consumer needs

Also speaking at the event, the CEO of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy, stated: “As worldwide demand for healthy, sustainable and trustworthy food choices grows, Irish organic producers are ideally positioned to meet global consumer needs.

“BIOFACH 2019 allows us to showcase the high-quality organic produce Ireland has to offer, while providing Irish producers and processors an excellent opportunity to network with purchasing decision-makers, both from Europe and further afield.”