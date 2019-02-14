Ag science students learn the ropes of Angus beef marketing

A group of agricultural science students this week visited the headquarters of retailers here and in the Netherlands, to learn more about how Irish Angus beef is marketed.

The students – who are taking part in the Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition – will visit Tesco Ireland and Dutch retailer Albert Heijn, which is a leading importer of Irish beef.

The study trip is organised by the Irish Angus Producer Group, in association with ABP and Kepak.

“One of the highlights of the Certified Irish Beef Schools Competition for the students is undoubtedly this annual study trip,” said Charles Smith, general manager of the Irish Angus Producers Group.

“It provides them with the opportunity to meet some of the top retailers in Europe and to gain insights into the selection process of high-quality beef for their consumers,” added Smith.

The students who took part in the study trip were from schools dotted across the country, including: Roscommon Community College; St. Joesph’s Mercy Secondary School, Navan; Royal School, Cavan; St. Ida’s School, Drogheda; Mary Immaculate Secondary School, Lisdoonvarna; and Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk.

The Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition is aimed at helping secondary school students increase their knowledge and understanding of the “care and attention” required to produce and market high-quality beef, according to a statement from the organisers.

As part of the program, the schools were selected to rear six Irish Angus cross calves up until their slaughter in 2020, as well as working on various areas of research into beef marketing and quality.