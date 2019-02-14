Kerry holds milk price for January supplies

Kerry Group has decided to hold its milk price for January supplies, the processor has announced.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed to AgriLand that the firm’s base price for January milk supplies remains unchanged at 32c/L vat inclusive.

Based on average January milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 36.229c/L, the representative added.

This follows on from an unchanged milk price announced by both Lakeland and Glanbia in recent days.

Yesterday, following a meeting of the co-operative, Lakeland announced that it has held its milk price and will pay 32.06c/L, including VAT and lactose bonus, for January milk supplies.

While global dairy market conditions have remained relatively stable since December, and through January, this is coming from a lower base in the latter half of 2018.

The impending Brexit is creating considerable market uncertainty in Europe, according to a spokesperson for the co-operative.

Lakeland Dairies will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions, the representative added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Glanbia said that it will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for January manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for January at 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

In addition, Glanbia Ireland will make an interim market payment of 1c/L (including VAT) on all January milk supplies (excluding Fixed Milk Schemes paying above 31c/L). Meanwhile, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT.