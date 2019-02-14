Wraps come off new Magnum in the US

Case IH has unveiled its new AFS Connect Magnum series tractors in the US.

Incorporating the company’s Advanced Farming Systems (AFS) technology, the tractors have a new in-cab display, operating system and receiver.

They also have what Case IH describes as a “completely redesigned hardware environment”, which allows for remote display viewing and “remote support”.

Owners can log into AFS Connect to view current field operations, fleet information and agronomic data – remotely keeping an eye on their operation “as if they were in the cab”.

Remote display viewing allows a manager or dealer to view exactly what an operator is seeing on the AFS Pro 1200 display in the cab, to help identify problems. Dealers can also use remote service support to “identify maintenance and service issues”.

Advertisement

Four camera feeds can be viewed on the display; two cameras are standard on the “luxury cab” configuration.

According to Case IH, firmware over the air (FOTA) allows for wireless updates to operating firmware.

The cab itself has also been the subject of a redesign. Inside, the “refined” MultiControl armrest has eight control buttons, a MultiFunction handle with four programmable hot-key buttons, and an encoder knob.

Other improvements include a semi-active cab suspension option and tyre pressure monitoring sensors.

Interestingly, all models for 2020 deliveries (in the US) will be covered by a two-year, 2,000-hour factory warranty.