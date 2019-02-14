Retro-fit Quicke system lets older loaders weigh and remember

Due to “big demand” for a retro-fit option for older front loaders, Quicke has developed a Q-companion system for ‘premium’ loaders manufactured between 2005 and 2017 (including Quicke Dimension and Trima Plus models).

According to Quicke, farmers “all over the world” with older ‘premium’ loaders will now be able to use the Q-companion system.

Since its launch in 2017, the Q-companion from Quicke enables front loader users to weigh and, also, to store data (in a special app).

Adapting it to fit older loader models was a “natural step”, according to Magnus Sundell, product manager at Alo (Quicke’s parent company).

He explained: “The Q-companion is accurate, affordable and intuitive and we want to provide a solution for as many farmers as possible.

There are approximately 350,000 of those loaders out there.

He added: “User feedback has really assisted us in making this product what it is. The amount of app users is steadily increasing and, for many, it offers a whole array of valuable functions.

Advertisement

“We try to make it easy for users to document yield, time spent loading and give an overall view of the material flow in their businesses.”

The retro-fit kit for the older loader models comes in one box, which apparently contains all the necessary parts for installation.