Department considers outsourcing of BSE sampling
The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently examining its options for the continued delivery of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) sampling in knackeries.
The option is being considered as part of a regular business review, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to AgriLand.
At this stage, no decision has been made in relation to outsourcing this work, the department representative added.
BSE case found in Poland
Last week, a case of atypical BSE has been discovered in Poland according to the country’s veterinary authorities.
According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the State Veterinary Institute informed the World Organisation for Animal Health that symptoms had been discovered in a cow in the region of Lower Silesia, in the south-west of the country along the Czech Republic border.
PAP reports that the animal was killed and disposed of.
“According to the legislation of the World Organisation of Animal Health, BSE in an atypical form does not affect the status of Poland as a country with negligible BSE risk,” said Prof. Krzysztof Niemczuk, director of the State Veterinary Institute, quoted in PAP.