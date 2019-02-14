Department considers outsourcing of BSE sampling

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently examining its options for the continued delivery of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) sampling in knackeries.

The option is being considered as part of a regular business review, a spokesperson for the department confirmed to AgriLand.

As part of this examination, the department has conducted an informal market sounding consultation to establish the level, if any, of external providers who may be in a position to carry out such sampling.

At this stage, no decision has been made in relation to outsourcing this work, the department representative added.

BSE case found in Poland

Last week, a case of atypical BSE has been discovered in Poland according to the country’s veterinary authorities.

Advertisement

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the State Veterinary Institute informed the World Organisation for Animal Health that symptoms had been discovered in a cow in the region of Lower Silesia, in the south-west of the country along the Czech Republic border.

The discovery symptoms were noticed in the animal on Thursday, January 24, and the disease was confirmed to be present by laboratory testing on Thursday, January 31.

PAP reports that the animal was killed and disposed of.