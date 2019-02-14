Agri-chemical company Nufarm launches grassland survey

Agricultural chemical company Nufarm has compiled a survey on grassland management and weed control, which is aimed at maximizing grass quality – with prizes for the first questionnaires to be completed.

AgriLand will be helping to launch the Nufarm Annual Grassland Survey, which can be found here.

The purpose of the survey is to highlight how weed control is an important factor in productive grassland farming, and how to make herbicide applications more effective.

The survey will also look to gather information on the timing of herbicide application, the safety standards observed, and the environmental affect.

The first fully-completed questionnaire will earn €300 worth of ‘one4all’ vouchers, while the next 10 completed surveys will win a new jacket, with beanie hats for the next 50.

Advertisement

The short survey will feature 10 questions, looking at farmers’ behaviors when it comes to herbicide application and grassland management.

The survey will ask you such things as: how often do you conduct weed control on your grassland?; what are your main reasons for spreading herbicides?; if you don’t use weed control, then why not?; and what kind of grassland activities do you use contractors for?