Irish labels hold their own in Checkout Top 100 Brands

Ireland’s biggest brands are taking on the international giants, according to Checkout Top 100 Brands, with a number of them cracking the top 10.

According to the list – produced by Checkout magazine, in association with Nielsen – Brennans bread (3rd), Avonmore (4th), and Tayto (5th) all make the top five.

This indicates the level of loyalty that consumers have to Ireland’s biggest household names, the list’s compilers say.

Coca-Cola continues to lead the Top 100, occupying number one position for the fourteenth year in a row, the magazine notes.

Coca-Cola; Cadbury Dairy Milk; Brennans; Avonmore; Tayto; Lucozade; 7Up; Extra; Jacobs; Red Bull. The Checkout Top 100 Brands 2018 Top 10 is as follows:

Other Irish brands making headway in this year’s list include health-bar brand Fulfil, which climbs from 68th place in 2017 to 49th this year. Crisp brand O’Donnells soars 19 places from last year to 77th.

Keogh’s Crisps is one of three new entries to the list’s rankings this year, joining the Top 100 in 96th position.

“What we are seeing in this year’s Top 100 Brands ranking is an overall trend of steady growth for many FMCG brands, and some significant growth for others,” Maev Martin, editor of Checkout magazine, noted.

“26 brands have scored an all-time high in 2018’s rankings, and a number of Irish brands are featured in this select group.

Brands achieving their best position to date include: Ballygowan; Dairygold; Kinder; Hunky Dorys; Keeling’s; Aptamil; Glenisk; innocent; Lindt; Magnum; Monster; Brady Family; Pepsi; Flahavan’s; Fulfil; Cully & Sully; MiWadi; Panadol; Ben & Jerry’s; Cadbury Wispa; O’Donnell’s; Clonakilty; Green Isle; Keogh’s; Cushelle; and Nature Valley.

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the “most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace”, according to Checkout.

In compiling the report, Nielsen measures the sales performance of over 6,500 brands from over 200 product classes.

“The relative stability of the Top 100 Brands’ top-10 membership indicates that well-established and home-made brands are holding their own in the Irish market,” Martin added.

Focusing on other Irish brands that have made a big impact in the rankings, Cully & Sully springs upward again this year from 56th in 2017 to the number 50 spot. Clonakilty ranks 80th this year, a positive improvement of six places on last year’s ranking.

In the Tea category, Barry’s Tea cements its position as Ireland’s best-selling brand, ranking 21st, while rival Lyons, part of the Unilever stable, places 30th. The two brands were neck and neck (Lyons 24th, Barry’s 25th) as recently as 2015.

“The Frozen Prepared Vegetable Products category is one that is valued by vegetarians and vegans, whose diets align well with current healthy-eating trends. Having only entered the Top 100 last year, at 99th, the category makes an impressive advance in 2018, now ranking 93rd.”