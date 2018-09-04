Danske appoints new Northern Ireland head of agri-business

Danske Bank today announced that Rodney Brown has been appointed as its new head of agri-business.

Brown, who is one of the bank’s most experienced agri-managers and the current deputy head of agri-business, will take over from Robert McCullough.

McCullough has served as the bank’s head of agri-business since 2011. However, he is set to move into a new role as Danske’s head of Belfast Business Centre later this month.

‘Challenging times for the sector’

Robert McCullough said: “There is no doubt that the agri sector has had some challenging times in recent years and farmers still face uncertainty.

“Through this time, Danske Bank has continued to invest in the sector and we still have the largest agri-business team in Northern Ireland, with dedicated managers who travel across the country every day to meet customers.

The sector is of vital importance to the Northern Ireland economy and I have no doubt Rodney and the team will continue to provide customers with the expert advice and financial support they need to help their businesses thrive.

Shaun McAnee, managing director for corporate and business banking, added: “Rodney is a highly regarded and experienced agri-manager, with a sound understanding of the financing needs of a variety of agri-business sectors. I am delighted a person of his calibre will be taking over this key role.

“I would also like to thank Robert for his commitment and dedication to the role and the work he has done in supporting the sector and underlining the importance of business focus.”

Tyrone farmer’s son

Growing up in wellies as a Co. Tyrone farmer’s son, Rodney Brown has always had a keen interest in farming.

He joined the bank straight from college and within a year got involved in the agri-business team, where he quickly rose through the ranks.

In an interview with AgriLand earlier this year, he described how meeting face-to-face with farmers was one of his favourite parts of the job.