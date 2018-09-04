Call for Claeys to ‘combine’ for working day in west Cork

West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association is gearing up for its ninth annual charity working day, which takes place this Sunday, September 9.

Set to be held in Barryshall Timoleague, near Clonakilty in west Cork, this year’s event will see Mc&S Agri Sales New Holland dealers of Bandon and Ballincollig come on board as sponsors of the day.

With a different event theme taken up every year, this year’s working day will highlight the 60th anniversary of the Claeys 103 combine harvester.

One of the forerunners to the New Holland brand, Belgian company Claeys produced what’s understood to be the first European self-propelled combine harvester in the early 1950s before rolling out the 103 in 1958.

There is an open invitation to owners of Claeys 103 to join the line up of this model due to attend.

This year’s event aims to raise money for: MS Ireland; Courtmacsherry Lifeboat; and St. Gabriel’s School Bishopstown.

A large program of events planned, organisers have assured.

This will include: a corn-cutting demonstration by a line-up of Claeys 103 combine harvesters; a silage-cutting demonstration from a range of machinery – going from early single-chop harvesters to more modern self-propelled machines; and a ploughing match from horses to the current European ploughing champion Liam O’Driscoll.

There will also be a threshing display, a vintage exhibition of tractors and cars, a kids’ play area, music and dancing, food stalls and butter-making, among other activities.

Meanwhile, Mc&S Agri Sales will demonstrate the current range of New Holland tractors and machinery on the day.

All makes and models of vintage and classic vehicles are welcome to attend, according to the organisers.

West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association

Over the past few years West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association has organised a number of large working days.

These include: Ford 100 Fest 2017; the 50th Anniversary of John Deere in Ireland 2016; The Ford Heritage Event 2015; and the 75th Anniversary of David Brown in Ireland 2014.