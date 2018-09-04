Call for Claeys to ‘combine’ for working day in west Cork
West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association is gearing up for its ninth annual charity working day, which takes place this Sunday, September 9.
Set to be held in Barryshall Timoleague, near Clonakilty in west Cork, this year’s event will see Mc&S Agri Sales New Holland dealers of Bandon and Ballincollig come on board as sponsors of the day.
With a different event theme taken up every year, this year’s working day will highlight the 60th anniversary of the Claeys 103 combine harvester.
One of the forerunners to the New Holland brand, Belgian company Claeys produced what’s understood to be the first European self-propelled combine harvester in the early 1950s before rolling out the 103 in 1958.
This year’s event aims to raise money for: MS Ireland; Courtmacsherry Lifeboat; and St. Gabriel’s School Bishopstown.
A large program of events planned, organisers have assured.
This will include: a corn-cutting demonstration by a line-up of Claeys 103 combine harvesters; a silage-cutting demonstration from a range of machinery – going from early single-chop harvesters to more modern self-propelled machines; and a ploughing match from horses to the current European ploughing champion Liam O’Driscoll.
Meanwhile, Mc&S Agri Sales will demonstrate the current range of New Holland tractors and machinery on the day.
All makes and models of vintage and classic vehicles are welcome to attend, according to the organisers.
West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association
Over the past few years West Cork Vintage Ploughing and Threshing Association has organised a number of large working days.
For those interested in learning more, further information on the working day can be obtained by phoning: Don on: 086-0765441; Kevin on: 087-6700620 (after 7:00pm); or the vintage association’s Facebook page.