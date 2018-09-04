Stolen trailer recovered following Garda chase in Wexford

Gardai in Co. Wexford have recovered a stolen trailer following a car chase in Co. Wexford last week, An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

Gardai conducting a checkpoint at Shanbogh, New Ross, followed a vehicle which failed to stop at the checkpoint in the early hours of Friday morning, August 31, according to a Garda spokesperson.

Giving chase, Gardai stopped the van which was towing a trailer.

The trailer is believed to have been stolen from Castlebridge earlier. It contained other property including calf feeders, garden sprayers and other garden equipment.

A man in his 20s appeared before Gorey District Court later that day, the spokesperson added.

Land Cruiser stolen in Meath

Meanwhile, a silver Toyota Land Cruiser was reportedly stolen from a field in Co. Meath on Thursday (August 30), according to a post on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page.

It is understood that members of An Garda Siochana are investigating the theft – which occurred near Garlow Cross on Tuesday (August 28) afternoon.

The 2007 4×4 – with a Meath registration – was reportedly stolen at 3:00pm, the social media post added.

It is believed that the Land Cruiser was stolen as the owner was “harvesting” in the field.

Gardai outlined that the vehicle was driven off in the direction of Navan after it was taken from the field.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the vehicle is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on: 046-9079930.