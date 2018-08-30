Land Cruiser stolen from field in Co. Meath

A silver Toyota Land Cruiser was reportedly stolen from a field in Co. Meath in recent days, according to a post on the Meath Crime Prevention Facebook page.

It is understood that members of An Garda Siochana are investigating the theft – which occurred near Garlow Cross on Tuesday (August 28) afternoon.

The 2007 4×4 – with a Meath registration – was reportedly stolen at 3:00pm, the social media post added.

It is believed that the Land Cruiser was stolen as the owner was “harvesting” in the field.

Gardai outlined that the vehicle was driven off in the direction of Navan after it was taken from the field.

Anyone with information that may lead to the recovery of the vehicle is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on: 046-9079930.

Spate of thefts

There have been numerous thefts of Toyota Land Cruisers in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, a new Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farmyard in Co. Cork. Taken from a farmyard near Killeagh, in east Cork, the 4×4 is a long wheelbase Land Cruiser with a bull bar on the front and a registration bearing: 182-C-670.

The jeep was stolen at approximately 11:15am on Saturday morning, August 18. That evening, the 4×4 was recorded on a camera in Northern Ireland at around 6.30pm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Youghal Garda station, Co. Cork, on: 024-92200; or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.

Meanwhile, a black Toyota Land Cruiser was stolen from a farm contractor’s yard in Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary on Thursday, August 16, between 1:00pm and 2:00pm.