4X4 recovered as spate of Land Cruiser thefts continues

A Toyota Land Cruiser which was one of those stolen in a number of rural raids in recent weeks has been recovered, An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

The silver vehicle, with a registration bearing “07-MH” was located in Lismullen, Navan at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening, August 28, a Garda spokesperson said.

The jeep was reportedly stolen from a field near Garlow Cross in Co. Meath earlier that day, at approximately 3:00pm.

The Land Cruiser was apparently stolen as the owner was “harvesting” in the field.

Meanwhile, the recent spate of Land Cruiser thefts continued yesterday where a black jeep was stolen from outside the owner’s house in Co. Waterford.

Taken at around 3:30pm yesterday afternoon (Monday September 3), the vehicle has a registration bearing: 05-C-18611. The 4X4 is missing its back left wing and back left tail light, according to its owner.

According to Gardai, the vehicle has not been located yet and an investigation is ongoing.

In a statement to AgriLand, the spokesperson said: “We would encourage owners to take extra precautions around their vehicles and keys and to consider employing extra security devices such as steering locks etc.”

This is the fourth Toyota Land Cruiser to be stolen in recent weeks, following previous thefts in Cork and Tipperary.

Stolen trailer recovered

Meanwhile, Gardai in Co. Wexford have recovered a stolen trailer following a car chase in Co. Wexford last week, An Garda Siochana has confirmed.

Gardai conducting a checkpoint at Shanbogh, New Ross, followed a vehicle which failed to stop at the checkpoint in the early hours of Friday morning, August 31, according to a Garda spokesperson.

Giving chase, Gardai stopped the van which was towing a trailer.

The trailer is believed to have been stolen from Castlebridge earlier. It contained other property including calf feeders, garden sprayers and other garden equipment.