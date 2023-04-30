Beef prices in Northern Ireland and across the UK have lifted substantially over the past number of weeks, with last week seeing the highest R3 steer price ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

Across the water in Britain, the R3 steer price increased for the 18th consecutive week last week, bringing the base price to the equivalent of just under €5.70/kg for an R3 grade bullock.

According to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the average R3 steer price last week in the Republic of Ireland was €5.33/kg, which is 30c/kg (25.7p/kg) below the price in Northern Ireland.

This equates to a €102.46 (£89.95) differential on an R3 grade steer with a 350kg carcass. In the same week last year, the R3 steer price in the Republic of Ireland was 26c/kg (22.9p/kg) behind the same price in Northern, or €91.29 (£80.15) on a 350kg R3 steer carcass.

Irish beef cattle going north

Prime cattle imports for direct slaughter have not largely impacted the prime cattle kill in Northern Ireland in recent months, largely owing to the reduced availability of cattle for slaughter in the Republic of Ireland and a strong demand for Irish cattle from southern plants.

Last week there were 294 prime cattle moved from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland for direct slaughter in local processing plants.

This brings the total numbers of prime cattle exported from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland during the last eight weeks to 1,719 head.

These imports have accounted for approximately 3% of the total NI prime cattle throughput during the eight weeks ending April 22, 2023. This is a decline of 34 head on the corresponding period in 2022, when prime cattle imports totalled 1,753 head from the republic.

Cow numbers entering NI for direct slaughter increased by 94 head from the corresponding period during 2022, to total 796 head during the eight weeks ending April 22, 2023.

However, with the cow trade in the Republic of Ireland currently ahead of Northern Ireland, it is anticipated these numbers will decline correspondingly.