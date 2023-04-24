This week’s factory quotes sees finished cattle prices holding steady overall, with supplies remaining well below last year.

While some factories are killing cattle all five days this week, many outlets have cut back to four days with others only killing three days.

It appears the reduced kill days are due to restricted cattle supplies rather than reduced demand and there are no major issues getting batches of finished cattle booked in this week.

Factory prices: Prime cattle

Heifer quotes are €5.25-5.35/kg on the grid this week, with some finishers managing to secure prices above this level. Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €5.20-5.30/kg on the grid.

Increased breed bonuses remain available for heifers and steers with up to 30c/kg available for suitable Angus cattle at many outlets.

Cows

Cow quotes remain at the same levels as last week, with U-grade cows being quoted at flat prices ranging from €5.00-5.20/kg and R-grade cows being quoted at €4.90-5.00/kg – however substantially more money is available for cows.

In the week ending Sunday, April 16, the top price paid for an R+3= grade cow was €5.36/kg and the average factory price paid for cows in this grade was €5.27/kg. Similar prices remain available at the top end of the scale this week.

Cows grading O and P are more plentiful and are being quoted at €4.60/kg and €4.50/kg respectively. Again, farmers with batches of well-finished cows will be able to secure more money for cows killing out in these grades too.

Some processors have put forward reduced cow quotes for this week but generally speaking, trade has held steady.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at a flat price €5.40/kg and €5.30/kg for bulls grading U and R respectively, with €5.10/kg and €5.00/kg being quoted for bulls grading O and P.

Finally, under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.25/kg on the grid.