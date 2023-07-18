Minister of State for European Affairs, Peter Burke has urged Irish agri-food exporters to prepare for new UK import controls set to be introduced on October 31 this year.

The minister advised all exporters to “take all steps necessary to prepare” after his visits in recent days to Dublin Port and to Westmeath-based exporters.

The new import controls, as a result of Brexit, will have implications for all Irish exports to the UK (excluding Northern Ireland).

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stated that “in particular” exports from the agri-food sector will face implications.

Exports from this sector will be subject to pre-notification, and in some cases accompanied by export health and phytosanitary certificates.

Import controls

Other changes will see the introduction of “ferry boarding formalities” and the end of the delayed lodgement of customs declarations.

Hauliers who move goods through UK ports that employ the goods vehicle movement service (GVMS) will need to register to use the service.

Minister Burke confirmed that departments will “work with sectors impacted by these new UK controls”.

The minister’s advice on import controls follows the publication last April by the UK government of its draft Border Target Operating Model (TOM) that sets out plans for new rules for importing goods to the UK, including from Ireland.

The final detail of the new UK requirements is expected to be published by the UK Government shortly.

Due to the NI Protocol/Windsor Framework, there will be no changes for anyone moving goods between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Minister Burke said: “I have seen firsthand in recent days how the UK remains a key trading partner for Ireland and how vital supply chains on both islands are underpinned by strong partnerships between Irish and UK companies.

“It is essential that all Irish businesses who export to the UK talk to everyone in their supply chains regarding changes that they may need to make.

“Early and full engagement on these new UK customs and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements can help avoid unnecessary costs and delays.”