The value of food and live animal exports to Great Britain has reached €1.59 billion in the first five months of this year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This is up from €1.48 billion during the same period last year, CSO figures on goods exports and imports in May 2023 published today (Monday, July 17) show.

The total value of food and live animals imported from Great Britain so far this year reached €880 million, compared to €834 million in 2022.

Figures for the month of May show that Ireland’s exports of food and live animals to Great Britain rose from €328 million in May 2022 to €339 million in 2023.

Food and live animal imports from Great Britain reached €170 million in May this year, compared to €167 million in 2022, latest CSO trade figures show.

The total value of all exports to Great Britain grew by 19% to €1.6 billion in May 2023, compared to last year. Total imports fell by 34% to €1.3 billion during the same twelve-month period.

NI food and live animal trade

The value of food and live animal exports to Northern Ireland reached €695 million in the first five months of 2023, compared to €620 million during the same period last year.

Imports of food and live animals from Northern Ireland rose from €559 million in January to May 2022, to €572 million this year, CSO figures show.

In the month of May exclusively, however, the value of exports fell from €154 million in 2022 to €140 million in 2023. Imports dropped from €111 million to €107 million this year.