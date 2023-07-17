A meeting of members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) in Co. Limerick has called for “proper agreements” with the association to ensure farmers are treated fairly in infrastructure projects in the county.

The meeting saw farmers call on Córas Iompair Éireann (CIE) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to agree to an “open and transparent infrastructure code of practice”.

The meeting took place in Adare last week to discuss two multi-million projects currently ongoing in Co. Limerick, namely the re-opening of the Foynes to Limerick railway line, and construction of a dual carriageway from Adare to Foynes.

According to the IFA, both the CIE and TII were invited “in good time” to send representatives to the meeting, but declined to do so.

Following the meeting, its organisers said: “TII and CIE are spending public money on public projects and need to engage with stakeholders in a transparent way. Farmers are a significant stakeholder in the delivery of both projects and must be treated with respect.

Advertisement

“It’s not good enough to say they will deal with farmers on a one-to-one basis. Individual farmers may feel pressurised to agree to something not in their best interests in their own farmyard,” the organisers added.

The meeting last week was attended by about 100 people. Paul O’Brien, the IFA’s environment chairperson, provided an update on current negotiations between the IFA and TII.

The meeting saw questions from the floor which expressed concerns that individual farmers “felt isolated and exposed when the TII and CIE representatives arrived in their yards requesting access for works”.

These farmers “have not been advised of their rights and in some cases, they feel they have no choice”, the meeting heard.

The advice offered at the meeting was to always take time to consider options and to seek professional advice from solicitors; agricultural consultants and valuers; and accountants.

Advertisement

According to the organisers of the meeting, there was general agreement that, “at a bare minimum”, the CIE should implement a code of practice that would provide for a structured process to agree access and resolve difficulties.

The road project, meanwhile, is expected to impact over 100 landowners, and those who attended the meeting were concerned over how the construction work would effect their farm activity.

O’Brien said that the IFA remains available to sit down with both the CIE and TII to progress a “roads agreement” in addition to a code of practice.

One farmer at the meeting called for any notices to treat (which are sent to landowners with lands included in compulsory purchase orders) that farmers receive should be burned, and access to land denied.