The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said that more changes are needed to the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

Tim Cullinan made the comments from Strasbourg today (Wednesday, July 12) where MEPs voted in favour of a revised version of the controversial law by a margin of 36 votes.

Following the vote, EU Parliament rapporteur Cesar Luena, said the law is an “essential piece” of the European Green Deal to restore Europe’s ecosystems.

“Farmers and fishers will benefit from it and it ensures a habitable earth for future generations. Our position adopted today sends a clear message.

“Now we must continue the good work, defend our ground during the negotiations with member states and reach an agreement before the end of this parliament’s mandate to pass the first regulation on nature restoration in the EU’s history,” he said.

Nature Restoration Law

The EU Parliament’s largest political group, the European People’s Party (EPP), had sought to have the proposed law reject outright, but this was defeated in a tight vote.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that, as the vote to reject the law has not passed, the focus now moves to the trilogue process between the EU Commission, the Council and Parliament.

“The vote for outright rejection only lost by 12 votes (324 to 312), the reality is that the original EU Commission version of the law has in effect been pushed back.

“Arising from its rejection at three EU Parliament committees [environment, agriculture and fisheries], significant changes and amendments have been made, particularly in relation to rewetting and more changes are needed,” he said.

The EU Council recently agreed a modified version of the law, which is supported by the Irish Government and some Irish MEPs.

“While we would have concerns around this version it would address some of the concerns but more changes are needed and we have been in Strasbourg this week campaigning on these in advance of today’s vote and the trilogues,” Cullinan said.

“There is real and genuine concern that there will be significant ramifications from passing this law in this format.

“There is still a lot of ambiguity around what the law will mean and with no impact assessments undertaken at member state level the impact on farm incomes, food production and farming practices is unclear

“The debate became about whether people are for or against nature which is a misrepresentation of the situation. The detail of the proposed ‘law’ is the issue,” the IFA president added.