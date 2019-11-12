Ireland ordered to pay over €5 million in wind farm court case
The Irish state has been ordered to pay pecuniary penalties to the amount of €5 million for failing to comply with a 2008 ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union that an environmental assessment be carried out in respect of a wind farm.
In addition, the state has been ordered to pay a periodic penalty payment of €15,000 per day from the date of delivery of the judgement in the present case until the date of compliance with the 2008 judgement.
It was noted that, following the delivery of the 2008 judgement, Ireland has introduced a regularisation procedure to enable the operator of the Derrybrien wind farm to comply with the directive.
However, when the wind farm operator did not undergo the procedure, and the Irish authorities failed to initiate it, a second action was brought against the state, according to the court.
“Notwithstanding the legislative reform introducing a regularisation procedure, Ireland had failed to carry out a new environmental impact assessment of the wind farm, thereby failing to have regard to the authority attaching to the 2008 judgement,” a court statement said.