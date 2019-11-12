Farm health and safety mart event scheduled for next week

A farm health and safety awareness event will be held by Teagasc Cork East on Wednesday, November 20, at 2.30pm at Macroom Mart, Macroom, Co Cork (P12 R285).

Encouraging farmers to attend, Anthony Dineen, Teagasc drystock advisor, Macroom, said that the health and safety event is planned to highlight key practical issues which will help to prevent fatal and serious accidents on farms in the region.

The occasion takes place against the background of an increasing trend in farm deaths during 2019.

Up until the end of October this year, there have been 16 deaths on Irish farms, compared with a total of 15 on-farm deaths during the entirety of 2018.

The meeting will focus on a variety of safety topics on the day.

It will include an overview of new regulations and licencing laws applying to the road use of tractors, trailers and implements. The Garda traffic core will be on hand to give practical advice on these new regulations.

Farm machinery is one of the main contributors to, both fatal and non-fatal, farm accidents. The dangers associated with tractors, the visibility of tractors and people being knocked down or crushed, and around, farmyards will be demonstrated at this event.

Risks associated in handling livestock will be another key theme. A lot of handling of cattle takes place at this time of the year and adequate facilities are needed to handle cattle safely.

In addition, Health and Safety Authority (HSA) staff will be present to describe how to avoid accidents when working at heights, and safety with slurry.

Teagasc staff will present practical aspects when using chainsaws and the correct protective wear to use.

Finally, in recent times a farm safety demonstration was held in conjunction with AgriKids in Clondrohid National School.

The winning farm safety posters from this demo will be on display at the upcoming mart day.

On the day, the event will also have representatives present from the HSA, Teagasc Cork West, An Garda Síochána, FBD and West Cork Development Partnership.