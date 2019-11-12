Cattle reported missing prompt investigations

A number of cattle reported missing has prompted investigations into suspected cattle theft in recent days in Co. Armagh.

Discovered missing in the ‘Orchard County’ last week, five Aberdeen Angus cattle are currently being sought by their owner.

In a brief statement on the matter, local members of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) based in Armagh said: “Police are investigating a report of suspected cattle theft from Blackquarter Road, Armagh.

Five male Black Aberdeen Angus animals approximately 15 months old have gone missing sometime between Wednesday November 6 and Thursday, November 7.

“It is not yet known if the cattle have been stolen or have strayed.

“Tag numbers have been provided and DAERA are aware. If anyone comes across cattle wandering in these areas please contact Police on 101 quoting ref 622 of 11/11/19,” the police statement added.

Window smashed on JCB

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into criminal damage done to a JCB machine last month.

The incident occurred late on Thursday night, October 31, in the Downpatrick area, according to local members of the PSNI.

The machine in question, a JCB 3CX had its side door window smashed, according to police.

In a brief statement on the matter, PSNI based in Down said:

“Police are investigating criminal damage to a JCB digger on Halloween night between 11:00pm and 4:30am on Saul Street, Downpatrick.

“If you have any information please contact 101 and quote reference 388 01/11,” the statement concluded.