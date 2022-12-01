The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has highlighted Ireland’s “impressive” investment into renewable energy during her visit to Dublin today (Thursday, December 1).

Ireland makes an essential contribution to overcoming the current energy crisis, and Europe has much to learn from the “green island”, according to the president of the European Commission.

Describing Ireland as a “wind energy superpower” and a key player in the European Green Deal, she said 31% of Ireland’s electricity came from wind turbines in 2021, which is a share only topped by Denmark.

President von der Leyen addressed a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas to mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership, and discussed issues on the EU’s agenda with Taoiseach Micheál Martin today.

Welcoming Ireland’s move to doubling down on renewable energy commitments, which are “not only good for the climate, but also for EU independence and energy security”, the president of the European Commission said:

“Your landmark Climate Act of 2021 set the ambitious goal to cut emissions by 51% by 2030, and to increase your renewable share to up to 80%. This is good for Ireland. And it is good for Europe.

“Because you can become an energy exporter, and help the rest of Europe replace Russian fossil fuels. The new electricity interconnector to France, supported by European funds, will become yet another engine of growth here in Ireland.”

Last week, Ireland signed contracts for the Celtic Interconnector project, which will see 575km of cable link Cork to Brittany with “real benefits” to the citizens of both France and Ireland, according to the Taoiseach.

Energy crisis

“The war [on Ukraine] has only reinforced the need to step-up investments in energy infrastructure, including interconnections, and in innovative renewable technologies, to enhance our energy security and to meet our climate ambitions,” he said.

The Taoiseach also thanked president von der Leyen for maintaining a strong focus on accelerating the green transition as the only viable long-term solution in response to the energy crisis. Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen at government buildings in Dublin today

Speaking about the knock-on effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on energy prices, president von der Leyen said the EU is working very closely to diversify away from Russian fossil fuels “with success”.

Since the start of the war, Russia has cut 80% of the EU’s pipeline gas, however member states managed to replace most of it and the EU’s storages is full at 95%, she said adding “we are safe for this winter”.

The president, however, explained that the EU stands at a crossroads: “Either we ignore the lessons of this crisis and fall again into the trap of a carbon lock-in for the future, or we use this crisis to leapfrog to clean energy.

“I want to underline how impressive the Irish investment in renewable energy is. So, you are now [on] your best way to become a clean energy superpower in the EU.”

In her address president von der Leyen said Europe needs Ireland’s optimism which she said has been the “most important contribution” to the EU. “The story of Ireland in the EU is a story of optimism,” she told the Houses of the Oireachtas.

“We need to believe that Ukraine can win this war. We need to believe that we can break free, once and for all, from the enslavement of Russian fossil fuels. We need to believe that a climate-neutral future is within reach.

“And we must do everything in our power to turn this hope into reality. Because it depends on us,” according to the president of the European Commission.