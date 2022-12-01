The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) will celebrate World Soil Day 2022 and launch its first global report on black soils at a hybrid event in Rome on Monday, December 5.

The theme of this year’s event is ‘Soils: Where food begins‘. 95% of the food we eat comes directly or indirectly from our soils, according to the FAO.

However, about one third of our soils are already degraded, and the level of vitamins and nutrients in food has fallen drastically over the last 70 years.

Meanwhile, more than two billion people are affected by hidden hunger or micronutrient deficiency, while nearly 50% of household waste could be composted to nurture the soil, the organisation stated.

World Soil Day

When crops are harvested, nutrients are removed from the soil. These nutrients can be replaced by the addition of inorganic or organic fertilisers.

However, the FAO said that an underuse, misuse, or overuse of fertilisers increases greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, degrades soil and water resources and induces potential harm to animals and humans.

World Soil Day 2022 (WSD) and its campaign, aim to raise awareness on the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems and human wellbeing by addressing the key challenges related to soil fertility, soil health and nutrient imbalance.

WSD is a unique platform that celebrates soils and engages citizens around the world to improve soil health, according to the FAO.

During the celebration, the report on the Global Status of Black Soils and the Soil Atlas of Asia will be officially launched.

Artistic performances and keynote speeches will form part of the celebration next Monday and the winners of the Glinka World Soil Prize and King Bhumibol WSD award will also be announced.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu will deliver opening remarks, followed by speeches from leading officials and experts, including Janusz Wojciechowski, EU Commissioner for Agriculture; Lee Seong-ho, permanent representative of the Republic of Korea to FAO; and Victor Vasiliev, permanent representative of the Russian Federation.