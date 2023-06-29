The Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) has ruled today (Thursday, June 29) that Ireland failed to designate special areas of conservation for important or endangered animal or plant species.

According to the court national legislation introduced by Ireland does “not satisfy” the specific obligations contained in the Habitats Directive, which according to the European Commission aims to ensure that species and habitat types “are maintained, or restored, to a favourable conservation status within the EU”.

The directive has been instrumental in creating the Natura 2000 co-ordinated network of protected areas.

In its ruling the Court of Justice stated: “Ireland failed to designate as special areas of conservation as soon as possible and within six years at most 217 of the 423 sites of community importance at issue.”

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, said he was “studying the judgement carefully” with colleagues in the National Parks and Wildlife Service and in consultation with the Attorney General.

“It is important to note that the court’s findings refer to the position in January 2019. This government has made very considerable progress in recent years: we are transforming and renewing the National Parks and Wildlife Service and have created a dedicated directorate to lead on the implementation of conservation measures across all of Ireland’s Natura 2000 sites.

“I am confident that we will respond to this judgement swiftly with positive and constructive actions in order to bring Ireland into full compliance,” Minister Noonan added.

According to the director general of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Niall O Donnchu, the judgement in the case “was anticipated”.

“We are all aware that across Europe there is a huge effort required in relation to the protection of nature and biodiversity.

“This is something that the National Parks and Wildlife Service takes extremely seriously – our mission is to protect nature, and we are committed to delivering on this,” O Donnchu added.

Ireland and biodiversity

But according to the Irish Wildlife Trust the ruling from the European Court of Justice is a “damning finding”.

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) said it acknowledged “the efforts under the current government in addressing the structural failings behind our biodiversity crisis” .

IWT’s campaign officer, Pádraic Fogarty said, “Despite some positive initiatives we are not seeing the changes where it matters.

“We have whole sectors whose ecological footprints are out of control, particularly agriculture but also forestry, fishing and peat extraction.

“We have the solutions to address these issues in a way that is fair to people but the influence of these sectors has captured public policy to a degree that the public interest is set aside. That must be addressed if we are to get a handle on this crisis.”

Meanwhile the Social Democrats also described the court ruling today as “embarrasing”.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore, who is the party’s spokesperson on climate and biodiversity, said: “It is disgraceful – but not surprising – that Ireland is in breach of its EU obligations when it comes to protecting nature.

“Despite claiming to have green credentials, this government continues to pay lip service to environmental issues, from its incoherent messaging on Nature Restoration Law to the lack of progress in reaching our climate change targets.”

