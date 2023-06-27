Irish MEPs have been urged to “stand in solidarity” with Irish farmers in relation to the proposed Nature Restoration Law, by the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

The president of the ICSA, who was in Brussels today (Tuesday, June 27) to attend the European Parliament’s Environment (ENVI) Committee vote on the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law has called on Irish MEPs to ensure that “common sense” prevails.

Following a lengthy vote today the ENVI Committee rejected the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law – with the final vote of 44 votes in favour and 44 against.

ICSA president, Dermot Kelleher, said the vote represented a “sensible decision given what is at stake”.

Kelleher added: “No MEP should condone the way this law is attempting to go about fulfilling its objectives.

“It is time for a rethink so we can move forward with a set of pro-biodiversity policies that farmers and all Irish and EU citizens can enthusiastically embrace.”

“ICSA has been steadfast in its opposition to the Nature Restoration Law in its current format due to the genuine concerns of Irish farmers on what it would mean and how it would be implemented, and the abject failure of those concerns to be acknowledged or addressed.”

He said given the outcome of today’s vote there is no agreement on how to move forward on the proposed Nature Restoration Law.

The European Commission first put forward a proposed regulation on nature restoration last June as part of the European Green Deal.

Following today’s vote by the ENVI Committee to reject the proposal the next step is for the proposal to go to the European Parliament’s July plenary session in Strasbourg.

The ICSA president has described it as “extraordinary” that the committee was unable to agree a position on the proposed laws and that the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development also voted to reject it.

He said Irish MEPs now have an important opportunity to represent Irish farmers’ position on the issue.

“It is vital that all our MEPs stand in solidarity with Irish farmers on this issue.

“We know that our farmers are committed to continuously improving their holdings in terms of protecting nature and increasing biodiversity but the problem with the Nature Restoration Law is there has been zero engagement with the very people who are expected to implement this law.

“It is a diktat from on high that lacks any of the fundamentals of a workable collaborative approach. What we need instead are policies that protect farm livelihoods and support farmers to do more for the environment,” Kelleher added.