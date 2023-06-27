Former Macra president Thomas Duffy has concluded his term as a vice-president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA).

Duffy has come to the end of his two-year term in the role at CEJA, an organisation that aims to represent the interests of European young farmers.

He said: “It’s been an honour to serve as CEJA vice-president and to deliver for young farmers from Ireland and across Europe”.

Former Macra president

The outgoing vice-president said: “We face challenging times as young farmers and I am fortunate to have been able to continue raising awareness of the issues facing young farmers and advocating on their behalf.”

Duffy served as Macra national president from 2019 to 2021, before taking up his position at CEJA, having been elected as vice-president in 2021.

Duffy served on the Macra board for three years prior to running for election as Macra president.

He has followed in the footsteps of other former Macra presidents that have gained positions at CEJA, including Laurence Fallon, Seamus O’Brien, Joe Healy, Alan Jagoe, and Sean Finan, all of whom have gone on to serve as either president or vice-president at CEJA.

Current Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “We commend Thomas on his commitment to advancing the interests of young farmers not only at the national level but also at the European level.

“He has shown his unwavering commitment to this group of young people year after year and we congratulate him on a successful term as CEJA vice-president,” she added.

CEJA elections

The new representatives of CEJA were elected in Brussels as the the general assembly elects a president and four vice-presidents from among its members, each of a different nationality.

Peter Meedendorp, representing Dutch young farmers was elected president today (Tuesday, June 27) at CEJA’s general assembly.

Elisabeth Hiden, Rudolfs Pulkstenis, Matteo Pagliarini and Katharina Schobersberger were elected as vice-presidents.

They are replacing Thomas Duffy, Doris Letina, Adam Nowak, and Anne-Catherine Dalcq, the outgoing vice-presidents, and Diana Lenzi, the outgoing president.