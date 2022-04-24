The Get Ireland Growing initiative aims to stimulate conservation and inspire community action by encouraging people to start growing their own food.

Energia, one of Ireland’s leading electricity and gas suppliers, partners with not-for-profit organisation, Grow it Yourself (GIY), for the sixth year to revive community growing.

To sow the seed of community food, Energia and GIY are giving away 300 growing starter kits across Ireland worth €42,500.

The campaign was launched by Irish author and wellness advocate, Caroline Foran, to help raise awareness around the benefits and joy of community growing. She commented:

“Activities like gardening and growing your own food gives you a chance to focus on something, and puts your mind to work with a goal and a task in mind. It is also a great opportunity for bonding with family and friends.”

Communities are encouraged to regenerate green spaces in their local areas. “Green spaces became a sanctuary for most people during the pandemic, particularly in the height of lockdowns and for those without a garden,” according to Energia and GIY.

Advertisement

Commenting on the initiative, sponsorship manager at Energia, Lorna Danaher, said people are increasingly interested in a more sustainable way of life, however, many are not sure how to or where to start.

Founder of GIY, Mick Kelly, said that growing food as a community has always been a part of Irish culture. He said:

“As we are coming into summer, it’s the perfect time to start planting some of our favourite vegetables. Let’s nurture what’s in our nature and Get Ireland Growing again.”

Community groups and individuals, who are not yet part of a group, are welcome to take part in the initiative by planning group activities that include seeds.

Energia and GIY suggested seeds could be planted in each other’s gardens, seedlings could be swapped or communities could learn from a local vegetable patch or a local grower.

The Energia Get Ireland Growing initiative was first launched in 2016 to promote food-growing projects across Ireland, and already over 250 community groups have been supported with grants of €220,000 in total.