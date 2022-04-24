A roadside holding in Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge, Co. Clare, extending to circa 39ac in total, is on the market in three individual lots, in an executor sale.

The 39ac property will be offered for sale by public and online auction on Thursday, April 28, at 3:00p.m in GVM Auctioneers’ Limerick city auction rooms, unless previously sold.

Lot 1 is described by selling agent, Tom Crosse, as very attractive parcel of land extending to circa 32.5ac, laid out in easily managed divisions and enjoying extensive road frontage to the R471 road, just 3km northeast of Sixmilebridge.

There is a mains water supply. The land’s elevated position with spectacular views to the west offers possible site potential and it ideal for most types of agricultural use, according to Tom.

Lot 2, he said, comprises a single storey farmhouse in need of repair, standing on a very pleasant site extending to circa 2.39ac, in two fields.

“There is very good road frontage with an elegant cut stone structure there. A meandering stream flows through the property. There is great potential here to develop and extend, and mains water is connected,” said Tom.

Lot 3 comprises a 4ac roadside field. Great local educational, sporting, shopping and entertainment facilities are available in nearby Sixmilebridge, the agent said.

Limerick is just 18km away; Ennis 25km and Shannon 17km.

The guide prices are: €225,000; €80,000 and €30,000.

“Attending bidders must preregister prior to the auction. If you wish to bid via online auction, you will need to register with GVM Auctioneers at least three days before the sale and pay a bidding deposit,” the agent said.