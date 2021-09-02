Vincent Roddy is will succeed Colm O’Donnell as president of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting on the September 27.

Speaking on his choice of replacement, O’Donnell outlined that Roddy was the unanimous choice in a nomination process conducted over the last number of weeks with county and branch officers that closed on Friday August 27.

O’Donnell wished Roddy “every success” in the role, and pointed to the experience Roddy has on policy and organizational structure.

The outgoing president stated that Roddy “will be invaluable in the coming two years as we finalise a CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] deal and address the challenges posed by the EU Biodiversity Strategy, while continuing to grow the organisation.”

O’Donnell commented that the incoming president “played an important role both on policy and in recent times as director of organisation, where he oversaw the establishment of our county and branch structure in a role that demanded hard work with little public recognition”.

“As President he will now get the opportunity to lead from the front in what promises to be an exciting time for the INHFA,” he added.

O’Donnell expressed thanks to all INHFA members, especially those that have held an officer position, for their work and dedication during his four years as president.

Focusing on the role of the INHFA, the current president said the organisation was established “to provide vital representation for suckler and sheep farmers operating on high nature value farmlands and on our hills”.

“The fruits of these efforts will be evident in the new CAP Programme and through our ongoing work in other forums that delivers improved market returns for our sheep and suckler beef sectors.”

Concluding, O’Donnell stated “how honoured he was to be the first president of the INHFA and looks forward to working with the incoming President and his team in the coming two years”.

