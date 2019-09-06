Independent Farmers meet with minister and seek voice in beef talks

The Independent Farmers of Ireland, a group formed from the producers currently protesting outside meat factories around the country, has said that it met with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed yesterday evening, Thursday, September 5.

The meeting follows an election on Monday night of national representatives for the group.

While it was initially thought to have elected three representatives, in a statement this evening, the group announced that four people had been selected.

According to the Independent Farmers of Ireland, Alison De Vere Hunt, Maggie Delahunty, Ger Gough and Pat Kirwan were elected to represent the group in any round-table talks regarding the current beef crisis.

The group statement noted that “many issues were discussed” regarding the current impasse in the beef sector.

It also stated that the second round of talks, which will take place in Backweston, Co. Kildare on Monday, were talked about.

The Independent Farmers group asked the minister to allow three of its representatives to attend the talks, claiming: “it was made very clear that no other organisation had a mandate to represent those currently at the factory gates”.

The group statement said: “Although the minister stated that he did not believe this to be possible, it is of paramount importance that our elected spokespersons are present at any beef industry stakeholder discussions to be the voice for the men and women currently at the factory gates.”

The group called for its representatives to be present “in a full capacity at the talks to ensure the appropriate lines of communication are in place, as those on the factory gates will not change their stance if they continue to feel left in the dark”.

Continuing, the group said that unless it is represented by its spokespersons its members feel “their voice won’t be heard”.

“They are not leaving the factory gates without a fair and equitable resolution to their income crisis.”

Concluding, the group stressed that representatives of the Independent Farmers of Ireland were chosen “to try and bridge the gap that exists between the farmers and the Irish beef processors”.